Ask yourself this: who would you rather have with you on a flight if some psycho with a knife were to try to take it down? Coddled, pasty-faced Gen Z Westerners who need a self-care day every time JK Rowling tweets? Or Zionists? A few people from that state that has survived against all the odds? Men and women who likely have military training, don’t buckle in the face of danger, and who are world famous for refusing to take shit from jihadists? I know who I’d choose. Yesterday, the world was once again reminded: don’t fuck with Zionists. How many more reminders do you need?

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