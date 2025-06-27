You live in a two-bedroom apartment in northern Tehran.

The neighbors know you as a mid-level oil consultant. Your passport says you were born in Shiraz. Your accent is flawless. Your wife believes you met her at a wedding in Qom.

And your children call you father in Farsi “Baba”.

You tuck them in at night. You listen to them breathe. You tell them bedtime stories in Farsi. And inside, a piece of you dies.

Because you’re not Iranian. You’re not even who you say you are.

You’re a Jew from Jerusalem.

A spy.

And every day you wake up and smile through the lie because what you’re doing is keeping Jews alive.

During the 12-Day War, the stakes were unlike anything we’ve faced before.

Iran was moving fast.

Fordow was days away from enriching uranium beyond red lines. Underground missile silos near Mashhad had been loaded and hidden.

And then:

A war began but not with fanfare. With precision.

Because years before a single IDF fighter jet took off, you were already there.

Inside.

You hand-delivered sabotage code to a cyber unit in Tabriz. You passed GPS coordinates for a secret weapons convoy disguised as a medical truck.

You embedded yourself inside a power plant just to switch off one critical security feed for 47 seconds. That’s all it took.

On Day 1, a senior Revolutionary Guard general was killed.

You knew him well.

You had already sent back his entire itinerary via encrypted burst signal.

On Day 9, that secret installation that was destroyed in Tehran. No one knew how. You did.

And when the buildings went up in flames: Tehran, Kermanshah, Parchin.

You didn’t celebrate.

You sat on the roof of your Tehran apartment under cover of night and cried. Because you knew:

The people around you, your “wife”, your neighbors, even the kids who called you Baba they’d wake up tomorrow into chaos.

And you were the cause.

But the Jewish people were safe.

And that makes the pain holy.

There are no public medals. No monuments. No “thank you.”

Just an encrypted message on the final day:

Mission complete

Head back to real life and family which has become completely foreign to you.

But now all over the world, Jews can feel safe.

Because you were willing to become a ghost and give up everything you have to make sure,

Never again!

