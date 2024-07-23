There are now active movements within several Canadian governments (federal and provincial) for the Marxist doctrine of abolition or diminution of the right to own and enjoy private property. These provincial government usurpations of property rights may only be the beginning: soon their desire to be “green” and to promote the WEF’s “15-minute cities”—and also to solve the housing crisis our governments have created—may result in legislation to compel owners of single-family homes, after their children have grown up and left home, to rent their bedrooms to strangers, whether they want to or not!

The radical socialists of our governments (including the ‘deep state’ of unelected bureaucrats) have marched through our institutions—universities, high schools, grade schools, kindergartens, churches, unions, the news media and social media and even many service clubs—brainwashing us with leftist propaganda.

Read more >