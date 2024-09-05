The issue of violence, drug use, and general disorderly conduct in schools is really not the result of school policies encouraging young people to question their gender identity and push them towards drugs and surgeries when they are far too young to understand the consequences to their mental and physical health. No, school violence etc. is the direct consequence of the woke aversion to any kind of consequences for violent or anti-social behaviour.

The woke ideologues running the school boards want to disband the police and release everyone from jails. Do you think they want to take action against kids terrorising their classmates?

