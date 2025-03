I think it’s past time to just say, “These were wonderful people. The agrarian world of the United States gave us much of the singular American character. And we’re not gonna sit here anymore and listen to it being slandered and smeared by people who would not last one day behind a team of horses or on a John Deere tractor at 108 degrees discing all day.”

And that generation did. And it fed us. And we owe everything to them.

