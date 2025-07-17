The Syrian leader Abu Mohammed al Jolani has presided over an appalling massacre of the Druze in Suweida, Syria. At the time of writing an estimated 300 have been slaughtered by his troops.

These western hypocrites are infatuated with al Jolani largely because a reformed jihadist confirms their belief that Islamist mass murderers are really just nice, polite, charming men who are only too delighted to give up the beheading and raping and burning alive in order to hobnob with world leaders, swan around in official cars and leave all their youthful bolshiness and acting-out behind. See, there’s no need to be frightened by people like that at all. They’re basically fine. All they need is to be given a chance.

Read more >