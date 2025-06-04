Gaza was suffering the world’s worst famine – now they tell Palestinians they’ll die if they go for Israeli aid. Their Israelophobia has become so all-consuming and delirious that they would prefer to see Palestinians starve than be fed by the Jewish State. Like all of history’s eruptions of this particular bigotry, there’s madness here.

The magnitude of 1 June and its fallout cannot be overstated. Our media classes lapped up the lies of Hamas. They made themselves its Lord Haw-Haws, uncritically repeating a horror story that worked to the benefit of that army of anti-Semites while further isolating the Jewish nation it dreams of destroying. The untruths have piled up this past fortnight. We were told 14,000 Gazan babies would die in 48 hours – not true. We were told Hamas does not hide in hospitals – not true. And we were told the IDF picked off the starving – not true. We are being lied to about Israel on an industrial scale – day in, day out. I have never seen anything like it.

