“Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read...”

“Ozymandias,” 1818

Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822)

When I woke Wednesday morning and learned of the night’s debacle, my first thought was of Shelly’s poem. Since my wife and I retire early, we did not listen to the returns. Instead, we watched Frank Capra’s 1944 screwball comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace.” We laughed while the Trump White House cringed.

Republicans took a shellacking, and the blame lies solely on President Trump. In my opinion, it was not the war with Iran, nor was it the economy or immigration. It was imperative that Iran be deprived of nuclear weapons, but Mr. Trump never adequately explained the purpose, nor did he execute the mission well. Of course, inflation was a problem, but the economy expanded at a 3.4% rate in the 3rd quarter, besting analyst expectations, the labor participation rate rose and unemployment declined. Inflation, though, driven by energy prices, remained high at 3.7%. The border was closed, but Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) was ruthless in the deportation of illegal migrants. Even so. more than three times as many were deported during the eight years of President Obama’s term.

Despite having a 37% approval rating, Mr. Trump told fans at his thirty-odd political rallies over the past month to pretend he was on the ticket. They did, but so did the 63% who disapproved of his performance. It was a gross miscalculation by a self-indulgent individual high on the applause of his loyal followers.

It is not as though everything has been bad under the second Trump presidency. The border has been secured. Nicolas Maduro was captured. The Jones Act was waived, at least temporarily. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officially rescinded its 50-year-old “gag rule.” Elite universities were confronted regarding woke policies. Iran’s nuclear ambitions were set back. China’s influence in the Western Hemisphere has been curtailed. NATO countries have increased defense spending. In contrast to other Western nations, the U.S. economy has done well. US GDP is 10% higher than two years ago, as are corporate earnings.

But the Iran war is at a stalemate. Ukraine appears to have been abandoned. China has increased its presence in the Pacific. The U.S. still spends less on defense, as a percent of GDP, than it did thirty years ago, five years after the collapse of the Soviet Union. While GDP and corporate earnings have expanded over the past two years, so has the size of the federal deficit. Tariffs against neighbors and allies have damaged relationships and contributed to inflation. And the Trump Administration has shifted industrial policy, so that about $30 billion in public funds have been committed to dozens of public and private companies.

In my opinion, the biggest cause for the Republican rout was President Trump – his ego, his desire for revenge and his corruption. Corruption plagues both parties and neither party is trusted to combat it. Yet John Fund recently noted in The Spectator: “A stunning 90 percent of voters said it was a crucial or major factor in their vote,” which neither party is trusted to combat. In his first term, President Trump was mercilessly attacked by Democrats and the media, yet he never personally benefitted from his position. In fact, Forbes estimated that his net worth declined by about a billion dollars.

In contrast, Forbes now estimates that his net worth has roughly doubled to about seven billion dollars, fed by cryptocurrency projects like World Liberty Financial, meme coins, and with alleged real-estate and licensing projects in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Mr. Trump’s two oldest sons are presumed to have ties to companies like Vulcan Elements, Unusual Machines and Powerus, which have received favorable contracts with the Pentagon. During the 2024 campaign, he railed against President Biden’s corruption and that of his son. But they seem pikers in comparison. And for God’s sake, why does he go on radio and TV selling Trump watches?

The Republican party has long been home for conservatives, those who believe in limited government, separation of powers, individual liberty, free enterprise, rule of law, tradition and social order, and strong defense. As conservatives, we see those values and standards forsaken. In fact, we have not had a President who abided by those principles since Ronald Reagan.

The Obama and Biden administrations ignored those principles. In 2016 Mr. Trump represented a change – perhaps not our first choice, but a disruptor to the coziness of Washington and K Street. In his first term he was restrained, with Mike Pence as Vice President, Michael Pompeo as Secretary of State, Nikki Haley at the UN, William Barr as Attorney General, and others. Nevertheless, he was treated ruthlessly by most Democrats and their friends in the media. In his second term, he is extracting revenge.

His selection of Stephen Miller to be his next Chief of Staff, suggests there will be no mea culpa. Unless something dramatic changes, his attitude seems to be – the hell with conservatives, the Republican Party and the Union. His demise – for that is what it is likely to be – is Shakespearean. From a man who over ten years ago descended the escalator to announce his run for President, to disrupt a status quo that had become statist, elitist and distant from the people, his greed and ego have destroyed him, at least for all but his MAGA stalwarts. The last three lines of Shelly’s poem are relevant:

“Nothing beside remains, Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

Written by Sydney M. Williams/November 9, 2026

Image: (ABC News: Lindsay Dunbar)