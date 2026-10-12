It is not necessary to be a reactionary to dissent from the conventional wisdom that a Democratic wave will sweep the midterms. In the fury and venom of Trump-hate, which has been, along with truly absurd Islamo-Marxist nostrums, the only discernible offering of the Democratic Party for the last two years, strategists may imagine that descent into political total war is an attractive option to the American electorate. It isn’t.



Polling is unreliable and left-leaning; Trump’s low approval rating is likely underestimated and remains ~15 points above the approval rating of the Congressional Democrats. Republicans have a large financial advantage which will presumably be applied as the election proceeds, to tout the remarkable record of achievement of the Trump administration. Trump accounts, lower crime, massive reductions in illegal immigration and deportations, lower prescription prices, high economic growth, deregulation, escape from the climate-change obsession, and the assault on wokeness, DEI, and the intellectual corruption of universities and unionized schools, which more accurately resemble daycare centers where young people are taught to hate America.



The more the country sees the field of Islamo-Marxist lunatics candidates who have been herded in from the fringe and now comprise the back-bone of the Democratic mainstream, the more appealing Trump becomes. After ten years the country is somewhat tiring of Trump, but he does pierce the pomposity of the political class.



The question Americans will have to ask is whether temporarily elevated gasoline prices are an acceptable cost to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of the Iranian terrorist theocracy. While Democrats continue to attempt to paint Iran as another Vietnam, Trump has rendered the Iranian currency worthless, driven inflation sky-high, forced gasoline rationing, and pushed the regime near bankruptcy. This is the most one-sided war in history between serious combatants—total U.S. combat-related deaths through this entire conflict have been no more than a bad weekend in Chicago.



Trump’s record of achievement is eminently defensible and should weigh more heavily than the vagaries of his personality.

Conrad Black/Facebook/October 11, 2026