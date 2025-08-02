ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Courtemanche's avatar
Richard Courtemanche
38m

Since it's apparently so addictive, neutralize the problematic part of the brain without having to preempt with a load of bureaucratic legalese.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture