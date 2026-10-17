A man sat in a Chinese prison for demanding basic human rights. The world’s most prestigious peace prize honored his courage. And the UN’s top human rights official Navi Pillay, could not find the time to attend.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists stormed Israeli communities, killed approximately 1,200 people, and dragged hostages into Gaza. Israel launched a military campaign to destroy Hamas and prevent another massacre. Pillay’s commission found that Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups committed war crimes. Yet it accused Israel of genocide. This is a staggering moral inversion.

Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize raises troubling questions about the UN’s human rights record, the politicization of international institutions, and the erosion of moral standards.

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Photo by NTB Scanpix/Audun Braastad via REUTERS.