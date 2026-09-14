Dr. James Thorp brought 55 slides to the Allison Inquiry on September 11, 2026. He brought an 82 percent miscarriage rate – on par with the abortion pill. He brought January 2021 emails showing top officials in American medicine knew the mRNA shots were changing amniotic fluid in pregnant animals and said nothing. He brought stillbirth data from three countries that should have been statistically impossible, plus the Pfizer documents, the VAERS signals, and the placental ultrasounds.

He had 47 years in obstetrics and maternal-fetal medicine, nearly 30 papers since the pandemic began, and prior testimony to the United States Senate and the Canadian Parliament. He had enough evidence to justify mass arrests, if anyone were willing to act on it.

340 members of Parliament did not come to hear the evidence.

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