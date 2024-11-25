The Nazi making Nazi salutes and saying “Final Solution is coming your way” owns and operate the Second Cup inside Montreal’s JEWISH GENERAL HOSPITAL
Her name is Mai Abdulhadi. We have contacted the Hospitals CEO and President and we are taking steps to ensure their hospital patients and staff are safe and protected from this violent, sick individual. This vile, racist individual is extremely dangerous, serving beverages to Jewish patients while calling on a “final solution” the Nazi systemic extermination of the Jewish people. Thank you Melissa Chapman!