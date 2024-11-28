As for the next bout? Israel will be ready, as always, long before its adversaries realize the game has changed yet again. But what about the rest of us? Hamas operates from the shadows, Hezbollah huffs from its bunkers, and Iran gesticulates grandly from afar. Yet all three, for all their bluster, are unified by a grim reality: Their success hinges on Israel’s missteps, not their own brilliance. And as October 7th transitions from shock to a galvanizing memory, Israel has demonstrated it learns, recalibrates, and responds with an efficacy these adversaries can only dream of.

In essence, they are not adversaries but nuisances — dangerous, yes, but ephemeral. They are the wolves who fancy themselves lions, only to find that the jungle belongs, and will always belong, to Israel.

