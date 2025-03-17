The lawsuit stems from the Freedom Convoy protest, which began on January 28, 2022, and lasted about three weeks in downtown Ottawa. Truckers and supporters gathered to oppose COVID-19 public health measures, parking trucks on public streets and causing frequent horn honking and engine idling, according to reports. The plaintiffs claim this disrupted residents, businesses, and employees in the area. Zexi Li, an Ottawa resident, filed the initial claim on February 4, 2022, which later expanded to include Happy Goat Coffee Company, 7983794 Canada Inc. (operating as Union: Local 613), and Geoffrey Devaney, representing affected residents, businesses, and employees.

