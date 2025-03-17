The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of advancing a $290 million lawsuit targeting Freedom Convoy participants
The lawsuit stems from the Freedom Convoy protest, which began on January 28, 2022, and lasted about three weeks in downtown Ottawa. Truckers and supporters gathered to oppose COVID-19 public health measures, parking trucks on public streets and causing frequent horn honking and engine idling, according to reports. The plaintiffs claim this disrupted residents, businesses, and employees in the area. Zexi Li, an Ottawa resident, filed the initial claim on February 4, 2022, which later expanded to include Happy Goat Coffee Company, 7983794 Canada Inc. (operating as Union: Local 613), and Geoffrey Devaney, representing affected residents, businesses, and employees.
What about advancing lawsuits against all those who had anything to do with the mandates that led to all this! That's my answer to "The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of advancing a $290 million lawsuit targeting Freedom Convoy participants." The lawsuit stems from the Freedom Convoy protest, which began on January 28, 2022, and lasted about three weeks in downtown Ottawa. The mandates lasted much longer and caused much more damage. What about several 100 billion dollar lawsuits? Cllif HIgh has some interesting suggestions, including an excellent example. You can contact me if you want more info.
So when are we going to see arrests for the mandating of a Bio weapon. This needs to happen and fast.