On June 11 Reiner Fuellmich was once again put in solitary confinement, where he remains to this day. He is not allowed to have any contact with fellow inmates. The stated reason for this measure was that Fuellmich, in conversing with his fellow inmates, was giving them legal tips, something his incarcerators could not tolerate. He is forced to eat alone, spends his free time outdoors (1 hour/day) in complete solitude, is not permitted to use the gymnasium and can only use the telephone when the other inmates have returned to their cells.

