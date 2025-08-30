We the people of the world must stand together and say NO! We are the mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, uncles, aunts, friends, and neighbors who must protect the innocence of children. We are the family of man who must stand together and fight for the children, because the children cannot protect themselves. Elon Musk is correct––Tommy Robinson is the key to understanding the entire globalist megalomaniacal scheme to impose one world government––and it is not just Britain's soul that is in lockdown. America's soul is teetering on collapse. The western world must recognize that progressivism's multiculturalism is the seismic humanitarian hoax that advances globalism's population jihad, population replacement, the destruction of children's innocence, and western societal collapse––one rape at a time.

Read more >