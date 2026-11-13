Tommy Robinson has done more than any other person to bring the Pakistani grooming gang scandal to the attention of the British people and the British police. Now he faces up to ten years in prison for revealing information about two Daily Mail journalists — the same kind of information that they had previously revealed about him.

Rupert Lowe said that Robinson has made in the last sixteen years many enemies in law enforcement — police, prosecutors, judges — for having exposed their failure to stop the grooming gangs in time, before those Pakistanis ruined the lives of a quarter-million English girls. Now he may be sentenced to ten years in prison for doing to two journalists what they did to him — revealing their home addresses just as they revealed where he went on holiday.

Does that deserve ten years in prison? Rupert Lowe calls it a “disgrace.” Tommy Robinson calls his possible sentence “just insane.” What do you think?

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Comment on article by Linda Goudsmit:

The globalist governments of England have been intentionally importing hostile Muslim immigrants for decades. The globalist scheme is to create enough social chaos to make Western society ungovernable at which point the globalists will step in to restore law and order in their own dystopian Unistate. Patriot Tommy Robinson has been exposing how the British government protects the Muslim rapists at the expense of Britain’s own children. Tommy Robinson is a patriot who has been targeted as an “enemy” of the state for exposing the unconscionable crimes of the staggeringly corrupt British government. What is happening in England is happening in France and all across Western Europe. It is also happening in the United States and the pattern is the same.

The globalists fund and foment social chaos by aligning themselves with the progressive/liberal party in the host country. In America the globalists chose the radical leftist Democrat party to do its dirty work. They have imported millions of Muslims with hostile norms to collapse America from within. THE PLAN is for total and permanent Democrat political control. It is infuriating to read political analysis that fails to see the deliberateness and intentionality of THE PLAN. The entire scheme is a globalist boiling frog strategy that kills the frog just as it realizes what is happening. The foolish Democrat American voters who flipped the House and Senate are bathing themselves in the warm, soothing waters of their victory, and just like the frogs they won’t realize what they have done until the water heats up and begins to boil––because then it is too late. Freedom is an adult enterprise. Democracy dies because there are not enough rational adults willing to preserve and protect it. Freedom is replaced by the binary, totalitarian control of rulers and ruled––communism, Islamism, or globalism. That is why Tommy Robinson is fighting. He is a rational adult fighting for your freedom and the protection of the innocent.