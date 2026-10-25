So let me ask you, since nobody in Westminster seems willing to: are you blind, or just stupid? You are fighting a war on two fronts, and on both, your own citizens are the casualties. On the first front, you are burning the bridge to the one country that keeps warning you. Intelligence isn’t a vending machine; it runs on trust, and a slammed consulate door sounds like that trust cracking. Every insult you hurl at Jerusalem makes the next phone call a little less likely. You, of all governments, should know what a missed call costs. Your public inquiry concluded that MI5 had a significant chance to stop the suicide bomber who killed twenty-two people at a concert in Manchester, many of them children, but failed to do so. Now imagine how many more chances you will miss without the friend who has been covering for you all these years.

On the second front, you roll out the welcome mat for the very people who want you dead, shaking hands with everyone who would gladly see you burn, and treating Tehran as a partner for dialogue even as its agents plot on your soil. You let the marchers waving Hamas flags fill your streets week after week. Every one of these choices makes the next attack on British soil more likely, and every insult to Jerusalem makes it harder for the one friend who still bothers to warn you.

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