Two Jews gunned down in the prime of their lives. Young lovers shot to death for the ‘crime’ of taking pride in their Jewish heritage. He had bought a ring and was planning to propose to her next week in Jerusalem, the capital of their people’s homeland. We need to speak frankly about the vile slaying of Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky in Washington, DC last night. It was an act of racist savagery that speaks to the anti-civilisational delirium that pumps in the veins of Israelophobia. It was the pogrom come to Washington.

This is the globalisation of Hamas’s pogrom, a murderous assault not only on our Jewish citizens but also on our civilisation itself. If this fascistic killing does not open people’s eyes to the moral crisis of the 21st-century West, I fear nothing will.

