I have presented the reader with highlights of Jaco Booyens interview because the transfer of this crucial information is vital. Without knowing and understanding the depth and breadth of child sex trafficking in America, it is impossible to effectively defeat it. Jaco Booyens initiative for establishing human trafficking specialty courts is the infrastructure for effectively prosecuting and convicting child sex traffickers in America. It is the essential beginning.

While it is impossible to reverse time or erase the horrific experience of being sex trafficked, healing and justice for the survivors is still possible. But this can only happen if we the people unite in common cause to eliminate the scourge of child sex trafficking. We can never allow ourselves to ignore or become inured to the horrors of child sex trafficking, and we can never allow pedophilia to become legalized in America––not ever!

