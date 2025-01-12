Thanks to the intervention of Elon Musk, who, with a few short, sharp, but very pertinent public interventions on X, has blown the lid off the can of worms that have been bottled up by the British media and successive governments over a period of more than twenty years, what is now revealed has all the hallmarks of a self-inflicted cultural and generational national tragedy that resonates with what happened in Rwanda and Bosnia.

“Virtually none of the survivors have emerged from this living hell of an experience sans permanent physical or mental damage.”

