The Rise of a New Caliphate: Europe Faces Growing Jihadist Threat as Islamic State Regroups
As the Islamic State regroups in Somalia and jihadist propaganda fueled by the Gaza war radicalizes Muslim youth through mosques, online platforms, and unchecked hate-preaching, Europe faces an escalating threat of terror that law enforcement is ill-prepared to confront.
Europe stands at a critical juncture. The resurgence of IS, coupled with the destabilizing effects of the Gaza conflict, has created a fertile ground for Islamic violence. Intelligence agencies are on high alert, working tirelessly to intercept and dismantle these terror networks before their plans materialize.