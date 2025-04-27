ACT! For Canada

Canadians have no idea how evil Carney will destroy our way of life. Most have not researched his history and agenda. He is a senior WEF member, Globalist Climate Activist and Chinese supporter. This alone should make all citizens of this country extremely concerned about the consequences of electing him and the same evil Liberal members who have destroyed this country for the last 10 years.

