One of the important questions surrounding Carney is what audience is he working to please? The fear, seldom mentioned, is that Carney’s global pretensions are more important to him than Canada. A citizen of three countries, having exercised leading roles in several international organizations and what we know of his history and values, means it is highly possible — even probable — that Canada is simply a convenient platform to advance his climate agenda and exalt his global bona fides.

The climate after all, is a global issue, and Carney's clearly articulated objectives are no small matter. In 2020, as head of the Glasgow Conference Of the Parties 26, (COP26) Carney warned “achieving net zero emissions will require a whole economy transition — every company, every bank, every insurer and investor will have to adjust their business models.” This is where the superior global elitist is headed and so are we, if he confirm him as prime minister on Monday.

