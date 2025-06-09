No stranger has ever seduced a child with spinach. Predators understand that seducing a child requires offering something the child wants or providing something that engages the child. So, it is with educational seduction.

The Sesame Street seduction is social engineering on a pre-school level that manifests Lenin's statement: "Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted."

The communist goal has always been to eliminate parental authority and substitute the authority of the state––and its unseemly 21st-century partner is Sesame Street. There is nothing innocent or compassionate about the Sesame Street seduction that tactically exploits homosexuality as multiculturalism, in order to effect communist goals 24, 25, 26, 40, and 41.

