Already in such a short time, HHS under Trump has closed Fauci’s gain-of-function lab in Maryland, newly required placebo-controlled trials for vaccines, and said that private interests will no longer share in royalties for new vaccine products. Further, he has worked with NIH to fund new research into the cause of autism in addition to working out agreements with food producers to stop putting petroleum dyes in their consumer products. These are the first major steps toward eliminating a deeply corrupt system. Do you see why the controlled media – 70% of the advertising for which comes from pharma – might want to undermine RFK?

