The COVID-19 response set the foundation for this digital prison by conditioning people to accept extreme government control. Policies based on manipulated data forced populations into compliance, whether through lockdowns, mask mandates, or "vaccine" requirements. Similarly, smart cities leverage the same coercion tactics—using environmental concerns instead of public health—to justify authoritarian measures.

The push toward smart cities is accelerating rapidly, and we appear to be in the final phase of its implementation. This is not a distant possibility—it is happening now. If these systems are fully realized, future generations will inherit a world where personal freedoms are non-existent, and daily life is dictated by an unaccountable technocratic elite.

