The COVID-19 response set the foundation for this digital prison by conditioning people to accept extreme government control. Policies based on manipulated data forced populations into compliance, whether through lockdowns, mask mandates, or "vaccine" requirements. Similarly, smart cities leverage the same coercion tactics—using environmental concerns instead of public health—to justify authoritarian measures.
The push toward smart cities is accelerating rapidly, and we appear to be in the final phase of its implementation. This is not a distant possibility—it is happening now. If these systems are fully realized, future generations will inherit a world where personal freedoms are non-existent, and daily life is dictated by an unaccountable technocratic elite.
The reason we are in this mess running headlong into tyranny is because the majority of people refuse to believe that the controllers would ever do this to us. These eternal optimists appear to be blind to this most fundamental construct of human nature: that power attracts and then corrupts nearly everyone who wields it—and the globalists - those obscure puppetmaster billionaires you never read about in Forbes and who've spent decades away from the disinfectant properties of sunlight - have indeed become quite corrupted.
I’ve tried and failed countless times to open their eyes to the truth of the situation – that the elites are evil incarnate, and that they want most of us dead, and that they want to enslave the rest of us.
And the stunning part about their blindness is that none of this is new: the psychopaths often rise to the top of every power structure over time as the bad drives out the good and as such tyranny has taken control of nations many many times throughout history. This time is no different, and the freedom we take for granted has actually been an aberration from the historical norm.
If people still cannot see this given how obvious what is occurring has become, then I do not see how we have any hope of turning the tide.
The normies will just keep on complying and believing what’s being done to them is for the greater good while they drag themselves and the rest of us into totalitarianism.
