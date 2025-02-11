We live in an era of the most rank moral inversion. No one doubts that Palestinians in Gaza have suffered enormously as a result of the war started by Hamas. This will include malnutrition, a scourge that has attended every war in history. But time and again, Israel is accused of the very crimes committed against it by Hamas. It is called fascistic, when in truth it was attacked by a neo-fascist army. It is called genocidal, yet it’s Hamas that was founded with the genocidal intention of destroying the world’s only Jewish nation. It is accused of intentionally starving Palestinians by a terror group that intentionally starved Jews. Tell us what you accuse the Jewish State of, and we’ll tell you what you are guilty of.

Read more >