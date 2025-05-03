It’s extremely rare that someone so accomplished in enterprise stands up for what is right and true. Musk deserves the gratitude of everyone who believes in free speech and freedom generally. Arguably, his actions saved both from grave danger. He was and is paying a heavy price for doing this.

Why did he risk it all? Because he strongly believed that it was the right thing to do. This is a beautiful thing to see in our cynical times. There is an element of tragedy in how his sacrifices have not been rewarded, but rather punished.

