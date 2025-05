Censorship, the enemy of free speech and privacy is the means to control every area of our lives. Europe and the UK have fallen into a new era of totalitarianism, characterised by the words that cannot be uttered under the law. Hate speech, censorship’s emissary, is a concept forced on us under two guises, presented as ‘ideals’:

● Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

● Multiculturalism

