NOWHERE and on no subject is speech more constrained than when it comes to what is characterised as ‘Islamophobia’. Muslim rape gangs have terrorised white English girls (and Sikh girls) across England for 50 years with impunity. There could be up to a million victims of child sexual exploitation in Britain,

Successive governments have directed their concern less at the perpetrators and their local agency accomplices than at the courageous voices of those exposing the heinous crimes. Tommy Robinson, who did much to expose the gangs fifteen years ago, has been persistently targeted by the state and subjected to what can only be called lawfare. It is much easier to silence decency than to fix a problem like the closed Muslim communities that have protected their rape gangs – and the police, doctors and child protection services which have turned a blind eye.

Read more >