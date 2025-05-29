It is estimated that more than 250,000 NCHIs (non-crime hate incident) have been recorded by police forces in England and Wales. The public have no access to this database and individuals are not informed if and when their name is included and for what. But this black mark categorises them as a hateful individual and can destroy any career opportunity. Offence ‘archaeology’ is a favourite pastime of the left. I am sure that the UK is not unique in having a hidden database with problem people that the government is targeting.

Since Southport there has been no diminution in hate speech arrests. Thirty arrests a day are made for hurty words online.

