Many see Canada's meddling and causing of chaos in the Western Hemisphere, dating back to Pierre Trudeau's disturbingly close relationship with Fidel Castro, and continued collectivist extremism by his alleged son. These factors are seen as the driving forces behind Trump's aggressive tariffs imposed on Canada and other countries suffering from extreme-left collectivism, and why Americans in general are fed up with the sustained stupidity emanating from Canada's government.

Do they have a point? Let’s evaluate that Trudeau Blackface Regime and look at a short list some of the Trudeau Liberal accomplishments. The below list is in no significant order but a random list of policies and rhetoric.

