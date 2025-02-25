The leaders of the main European countries talk about the "two-state solution" while knowing perfectly well that the only outcome Hamas wants is a one-state solution: the destruction of Israel, not a state alongside Israel. A Palestinian state would indeed be -- as the Palestinians have openly stated -- a launching pad from which to keep trying to destroy Israel.

Trump: "Israel completes the war, achieving total victory against Hamas. The non-terrorists in Gaza move to a place where they can live in peace and dignity. The US and others then rebuild Gaza and recover their costs through the commercialization of 25 miles of what will become pristine beachfront, now open to the world. "Israel wins, Hamas loses, peace prevails with no American boots on the ground nor expense to the American taxpayer. "Hard to quarrel with this if you believe in peace, prosperity and human dignity."

Read more >