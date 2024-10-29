Political prisoners are piling up like mortal sins; the bloody fingerprints of Presidents and Prime Ministers smeared on every cell-door. Britain’s tin-pot Castro has loosed an army of convicted thieves, perverts and wife-beaters onto streets already swarming with illegal immigrants, to make room for Robinsons. In Washington a storm rages behind White House doors in the looming shadow of a Trump presidency. Corrupt media screams Hitler! Nazi! Racist! Rape! Murder! while trapped in US prison-cells are the January 6th ‘insurrectionists’ who dared question America’s 2020 electoral farce. In the ungoverned chaos of France, seven have been arrested for protesting the porn-laced anti-christian mockery that opened the Paris Olympics. More arrests are promised: “This is just the first wave.” On the migrant-besieged coast of England Tommy Robinson is seized and jailed again for 18 months because he refuses to kiss ass for the UK’s rigged judicial system. Your 21st century schizoid world, streaming live on the internet for all to see.

