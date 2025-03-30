No doubt that Google suppression will keep this Canada Free Press (CFP) story from ever seeing the light of day, but our readers can still send it viral:

“It was Mark Carney’s idea to bring in Covid restrictions, freeze Canadians’ bank accounts and bring in the Liberal Carbon Tax.

“Mark Carney is not some fresh new face of the Liberal Party. He has been Prime Minister Designate since Covid.”

Shout it from the rooftops, Canadian brothers and sisters. Outing The TRUTH is NEVER too late.

Read more >