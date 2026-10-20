Three days after the shooting, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office received a federal briefing memo that set the tone for the government’s response. The memo warned that “false claims and misinformation involving transgender violence have circulated online.” It claimed that over 10,000 “anti-LGBTQ posts” had been made by Canadians in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. The document expressed concern about “increased intimidation, harassment, criminal and extremist violence” directed at transgender individuals.

The memo did not express concern about the eight dead victims. It did not address how a teenager institutionalized twice for violent behaviour had obtained firearms and planned an attack for six months undetected. It did not question whether medical protocols had failed or whether the decision to treat severe mental illness with hormone blockers rather than psychiatric stabilization had contributed to the violence. As documented in this internal communication, the government’s priority was protecting a medical and ideological agenda rather than the public.

The truth that Canadian institutions suppressed is that this massacre was not simply the act of a disturbed individual. It was the predictable outcome of a medical system that has abandoned mental health treatment in favour of chemical and surgical alteration, prescribing hormone blockers and psychiatric medications to severely mentally ill children without understanding the lethal interaction of these drugs on developing brains.

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