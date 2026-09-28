The Right should protect innocence and punish guilt. The Right should side with the actual victim and denounce the imaginary victim. The Right should distinguish between the citizen and the non citizen. The Right should be concerned with the rights of freeborn patriots and contemptuous of the rights of traitors or invaders.

The idea that the Right should protect the free speech of the Left is a classical liberal absurdity, and the notion that one should fight to the death to defend those who want you dead is a suicide pact with only one participant and only one victim: the fool who asserts such a thing.

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