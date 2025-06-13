Beginning around April 12, Trump gave Iran a 60-day deadline, which ended near June 11. The Israeli strike that killed Shamkhani came on June 13—just after the deadline expired. In that interval, Trump repeatedly warned Iran to dismantle its nuclear weapons infrastructure or face violent consequences. Trump meant what he said. Netanyahu took everything the Iranians understood—everything that was true—and used it to hide the two truths that mattered: Trump will not let Iran get the bomb; and Netanyahu was prepared to act boldly on that knowledge.

In a world of diplomatic doublespeak, and strategic ambiguity, Trump and Netanyahu simply said what they meant. The simple truth, plainly stated, blinded Khamenei—and his top military officers died in their own beds.

