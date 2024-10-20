The Trudeau government’s immigration plan is guided, in part, by the UN’s Global Compact for Migration, which Canada signed onto in early 2017. With this compact agreement, the UN set in place a system for “safe, orderly and regular” migration from 3rd world countries, mostly from the continent of Africa. Signatories to the compact pledged to open their borders to migrants. Today, Canada has the world’s largest intake of 3rd world migration – mostly from Africa.

Canadians are also paying for all resettlement costs for the migrants: health care, social services, phone and internet services, food, education, transportation, and a daily living expense.

