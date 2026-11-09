Here’s the thing. You don’t have to like Elon Musk’s politics. You don’t have to like that he bought a social media company, or who he voted for, or that he took a chainsaw to government waste, duplication, and corruption.

A fellow builds the clean cars we asked for, the rockets NASA couldn’t build, the internet that kept Ukraine in the fight, and implants that give paralyzed people a piece of their lives back. Well over 150,000 people get paycheques from companies he built.

And the response from a large and loud slice of the political spectrum is to treat him like a criminal for voting the wrong way and saying it out loud.

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