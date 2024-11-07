Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar having a truly historic meltdown live on the air as they come to terms with Donald Trump’s landslide victory;

“The View’s" Alyssa Farah Griffin pushing back on Sunny Hostin’s insulting attack on “uneducated white women”;

“Morning Joe’s” Joe Scarborough and Al Sharpton sounding like bigots as they call black men sexist and Latino men racist for not voting for a black woman;

Ben Shapiro sharing data that should scare Democrats about how America is turning more conservative and what the future holds for the Electoral College map;

Mark Halperin explaining to Tucker Carlson why Trump’s victory is likely to lead to a mental health crisis unlike anything we’ve ever seen;

a woke mom breaking down in tears telling her children about Kamala Harris losing; and much more.

Watch show here >