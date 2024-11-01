The World Economic Forum is calling to master the future. They get the world's leaders, the world's most influential people together in a meeting every single year in Davos, Switzerland to figure out what they want to do without asking what it is that we want. They wrote a full report and now we have access to the recordings and videos that happened at that event. There's a lot of information to go through and it has taken me quite a while, but I've pulled together some stuff that they have stated, both in writing and video clips directly from their mouths.

Watch video here >