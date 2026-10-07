The radical activism today of the Muslim diaspora within Western societies and its refusal to integrate stem from directives issued by the OIC. This radical activism is not a new phenomenon in history. Islamic domination has always started with a small nucleus of a Muslim army occupying a conquered land that was populated by a vast majority of Christians as well as a Jewish minority. Dhimmitude is the evidence of what happens when Christian states are transformed into Islamic lands.

In the West, jihad operates on several levels: indiscriminate terrorism, censorship of “blasphemy,” changes in customs and laws, the ballot box, the adoption of Western concepts in order to turn them against Europeans, such as cancel culture (to shut out Western evil), and calls for “resistance” (against Christian laws, by holding to jihadist principles of conquest and domination) and “liberation” (meaning the replacement of infidel law by sharia).

Ultimately, Muslim states can sleep soundly: the conquest of the West is well under way. Muslim troops are active on the ground. Their greatest ally is a visceral Christian hatred of Jews, which leads some Christians, like Nazis, to seek tearing Judaism out of Christianity — an impossible task — and thereby to rid the West of Judeo-Christianity, just as the Nazis wanted, by Islamizing Europe. Thanks to its many clueless helpers in the West, Jihad is doing just fine.

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