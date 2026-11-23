Secularization and the religious transformation of the West are not parallel processes; they are sequential. The emptying of churches did not produce a neutral public square. It produced a vacuum of conviction that has been filled, in the major cities of Western Europe, by a religion that has never accepted the secular bargain and we know which one. Fertility rates tell the story more clearly than any manifesto. Native European populations have been below replacement for half a century; Muslim communities have maintained rates that double or triple that figure. The result is not “diversity” in the abstract; it is the progressive Islamization of neighborhoods, schools, and soon electoral districts.

The elites who accelerated secularization imagined that the loss of Christian belief would liberate individuals. Instead, it liberated the expansion of the most demographically assertive and theologically self-confident populations. Islam’s strength, the author Michel Onfray observed, is the direct consequence of Christianity’s weakness. Where the churches emptied, the mosques filled. Where the language of original sin and personal responsibility was discarded, the language of collective grievance and religious entitlement took its place.

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