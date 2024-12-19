When Marxist globalists and other sundry champagne socialists win office, Western governments assure voters that elections are as secure as can be and that the “people have spoken” with one loud voice. When anti-globalists, conservatives, libertarians, and freedom-loving constitutionalists win elections, the same Western governments immediately blame the outcome on Russian disinformation, bigotry, voter suppression, ignorance, or other electoral

So, Western oligarchs, hear me out. What if we actually practiced what we preached? What if we respected the choices of sovereign nation states and refrained from bullying their voters? What if we acknowledged that Western NGOs effectively operate as propaganda organs for the E.U. and U.S.-NATO and are used to shape domestic politics no differently than the dreaded scourge of “Russian disinformation”? What if we actually valued free speech, public debate, and dissent as much as our political leaders claim?

