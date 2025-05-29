Israeli officials said it was ‘likely’ Sinwar was killed. And now Netanyahu says, yes, he was ‘eliminated’ – not something the PM would so confidently state if he didn’t have solid intelligence that Sinwar is no more. So the ‘Zionist monsters’ did not strike the European Hospital because they lust for the blood of innocents with cancer – they struck it because Jew-hating militants were gathered there. Their target was not sick children but sicko fascists. For all the neo-medieval whispers about the Jewish nation gleefully laying waste to a medical facility full of kids, in truth it fired a targeted missile at men who organised the mass rape and murder of Jews.

Will the media elites retract their defamations? Not likely. My guess is they’ll let this story fade. They’ll subtly memory-hole it. For it heaps shame on them.

