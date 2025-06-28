ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7m

This essay's ending hits perfectly: no weapons, only the strength of words:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/reversal-turning-bureaucratic-weaponry

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture