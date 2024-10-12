I thought I was done with writing about the events of the last 4 years. The ‘plandemic’ or ‘convid’ had taken up sufficient of my thinking time. I’m now certain there was no pandemic, no novel virus, whatever happened can be explained by iatrogenics and psychogenic effects. A mass hysteria.

At the same time, I have become more and more disturbed by what I have been calling the ‘zombie trance’. There’s something missing from vast swathes of the population, something that used to be just behind the eyes, call it understanding, discernment, awareness, empathy, it’s like someone turned a switch off. We’re surrounded by soulless beings. And I got to thinking, could these two phenomena be linked? Have I missed what the entire point of the ‘convid’ period was? Have we all been played?

