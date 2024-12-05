An article in the New York Times this week described the threats, censorship and persecution experienced by dissidents as ‘unsparing criticism’. I guess if that’s what you want to call my having to hire private bodyguards in order to speak about women’s rights in public, or having to outrun a masked gang of trans activists desiring to ‘kill all TERFs’, or having been banned from social media for four years for calling a man ‘he’, that’s your prerogative. But it’s a lie.

The response to those of us who spoke out against gender-identity ideology was not simply criticism. It was years of violent threats, blacklisting, loss of income and jobs, stalking, censorship, No Platforming, harassment, ostracization, loss of friends and endless public libel. Women in the UK were visited by the police over tweets.

Read more >